The Doors - 'Touch Me' - from The Smother's Brother's Comedy Hour - 1968
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
95 views • 07/16/2023

If you missed it, which I didn't

The Doors - Touch Me - from The Smother's Brother's Comedy Hour - 1968

Trivia: At the end of the song, Morrison chants "Stronger than dirt!" The line is from an Ajax commercial popular at the time where a white knight rides around destroying dirt. The last four chords of the song were also lifted from the commercial. haha!

It's Saturday night, with a bottle of wine and I feel like uploading some, 'Doors'.

I remember watching this when they were originally on this show.

If you don't remember or didn't watch, 'The Smothers Brothers'.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Smothers_Brothers_Comedy_Hour

I had all of "The Doors' albums.

Hope you like this and the next few that I'm liable to post. 🥂Cheers!

