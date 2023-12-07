BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
BOOK OF REVELATION SERIES #12
TheREDWords
TheREDWords
28 views • 12/07/2023

In Revelation chapter 6 the Lord Jesus Christ opens six of the seven seals on the Deed to Earth. These seals furnish an overview of the events that occur during the 7-year Tribulation and reveal what life will be like on earth after God's Church and the restrainer are removed---and the one world leader takes control.

Visit www.TheREDWords.website/LISTEN page, then click the TRANSCRIPTS button to read along.

Keywords
salvationprophesyend timesthe tribulationhopebook of revelationgods lovejesus savestheredwordsjohn 3-16choose god
