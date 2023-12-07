BOOK OF REVELATION SERIES #12

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In Revelation chapter 6 the Lord Jesus Christ opens six of the seven seals on the Deed to Earth. These seals furnish an overview of the events that occur during the 7-year Tribulation and reveal what life will be like on earth after God's Church and the restrainer are removed---and the one world leader takes control.
