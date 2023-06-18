The “Sudden Adult Death Syndrome” Mystery Has Been Solved!

Sudden Adult Death Syndrome (SADS) has been surging all over the world ever since the experimental Covid-19 vaccines were rolled out. For anyone doubting this go on Google and search for “Died Suddenly”, then click on news. There are thousands of recent reports of young healthy people dropping dead without any sort of medical explanation.

There are over 9 million doctors on this planet and the media is claiming that all of them are baffled and are unsure of the cause. It’s basically a world-wide mystery.

People are dying at work, dying while driving, dying on planes, dying while swimming, dying while jogging, etc. Teachers and students are collapsing dead at school all over the world. Athletes are dropping dead on the field all over the world. This strange phenomenon was not occurring prior to 2020.

I’ve been researching SADS for 24 months and I can tell you one thing with certainty, the majority of people dying suddenly and unexpectedly are fully vaccinated. The following video provides 26 minutes of irrefutable evidence.

“A strange new medical anomaly has doctors baffled as it sweeps across the country. Sudden Adult Death Syndrome (SADS) is on the rise, and it’s tragically claiming the lives of healthy young adults, sometimes in their sleep.

Essentially, people are dying without displaying any prior sign of illness. They simply do not wake up after going to bed, or collapse during the day.”

Learn more: Sudden Adult Death Syndrome baffles doctors —> https://spectator.com.au/2022/06/sudden-adult-death-syndrome-baffles-doctors/

