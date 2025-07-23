The Judgement Apocalyptic Hymn

The pseudo-prophet's servants want us to accept the Digital I.D. / Digital money, which form the mark of the beast before the advent of the Antichrist.

The final mark will be on the forehead or the right hand, as we know, through a laser beam.

Let us cry a powerful NO to both marks and accept the divine intervention of the Holy Prophets Elias and Enoch when they appear in Jerusalem!

Books in English here: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1f9ebCiyidgkQ49dX_H12K-oRwYtrYOEI?usp=drive_link



