BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Hylton Family - What A Beautiful Day Album. The 70s A Golden Age of Gospel Music
Holiness Unto YAH
Holiness Unto YAH
244 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
32 views • 10 months ago

this is a mirrored video from Sands Family Music thank you for putting this amazing video together so

we believers in YAHUSHUA JESUS can enjoy it and let it live on.


The Hylton Family What A Beautiful Day 1975 Hilltop Gospel Records Side One: What A Beautiful Day (For The Lord To Come Again) We're Not Home Yet Thank God For My Christian Home Cry From The Cross After All I'll Be In The Rapture Side Two: Steal Away And Pray Gold Walks The Dark Hills I'll See You In The Rapture Jesus Is The One Green Pastures Gloryland March Produced by: Jack Linneman Recorded at Hilltop Studio, Nashville TN. Engineer: Gene Lawson Music & Vocals Harry Hylton: Mandolin & Vocals Tommy Hylton: Bass & Vocals John Hylton: Guitar & Vocals Coy Keith: Banjo Ann Hylton: Guitar & Vocals Sylvia Hylton Boyd: Vocals Ruth Hylton: Drums & Vocals

Keywords
gospel musiccountry musicgreat american music performances
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy