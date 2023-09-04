The Animated Gospel Of Mark: Chapter 8

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this chapter of the Gospel Of Mark, the disciples have already
forgotten the feeding of the 4000. Later the disciples get into hot
water, but not because they'd forgotten to bring bread! After Jesus
rebukes some miracle seeking Pharisees and gives sight to a blind man,
he shows his disciples what will happen in the future. Unfortunately,
Peter's emotions get the better of him, so he gets a scolding too. And
finally, Jesus attempts to separate the 'hangers-on' from those who
REALLY want to be his disciple.