Russian 'Gromky' corvette performs missile and artillery exercises in Sea of Japan

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
RT
April 19, 2023
Crews of the corvette 'Gromky' and multiple anti-submarine vessels carry out missile and artillery fire on sea and air targets during exercises in the Sea of Japan.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Freedom over censorship, truth over narrative.
Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RTnews
Follow us on Telegram: t.me/rtnews
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/RT_com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2j5m4y-russian-gromky-corvette-performs-missile-and-artillery-exercises-in-sea-of-.html