Worry is trying to control the uncontrollable?

Worry is unreasonable as it doesn't change a thing?

Worry is UN-natural





Birds are not concerned, they just go about their business, therefore we should not be concerned about our necessities we should simply just be about the Lords business.

Worry is UN-necessary





God will take care of you, be patient, be truthful, and love everyone.

When God closes a door don't get out the ax and break it down? Simply wait until He opens another one.

UN-Christian





Worry is UN-Healthy

You know you are surrendered to God when you rely on Him to work things out instead of trying to manipulate others to force your own agenda and control the situation.

Do not worry, do your best and God will work things out, better than you ever could.



