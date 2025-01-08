Trump’s Vision for Greenland Shocks EU’s Socialist Establishment

Three large wildfires have burned over 4000 acres in California’s Los Angeles and Ventura counties. The three biggest fires are the Palisades Fire, the Eaton fire, and the Hurst fire. Over 1000 homes and other buildings were destroyed by the Palisades fire. Over 80,000 residents have been evacuated. The fires were exacerbated by severe drought conditions and hurricane-force Santa Ana winds. Wind gusts reached up to 100 mph in higher elevations, creating extremely dangerous fire weather.





Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 01/08/2025





Join the leading community for Conservative Christians!

https://www.FaithandValues.com





If you're a Faith & Values member, watch today's show with other members here:

https://members.faithandvalues.com/posts/jan-08-2025-trumps-vision-for-greenland-shocks-eus-socialist-establishment





You can partner with us by visiting https://www.TruNews.com/donate, calling 1-800-576-2116, or by mail at PO Box 399 Vero Beach, FL 32961.





Get high-quality emergency preparedness food today from American Reserves!

https://www.AmericanReserves.com





Learn How You Could Protect and Diversify Everything You’ve Worked for with the Top-Rated Precious Metals Company - Goldco! Call 844-960-GOLD To Get Your Free 2025 Gold & Silver Kit, Plus Up to A 10% Instant Match on Bonus Silver for Qualified Accounts.

https://trunews4gold.com/





It’s the Final Day! The day Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. Now available in eBook and audio formats! Order Final Day from Amazon today!

https://www.amazon.com/Final-Day-Characteristics-Second-Coming/dp/0578260816/





Apple users, you can download the audio version on Apple Books!

https://books.apple.com/us/audiobook/final-day-10-characteristics-of-the-second-coming/id1687129858





Purchase the 4-part DVD set or start streaming Sacrificing Liberty today.

https://www.sacrificingliberty.com/watch





The Fauci Elf is a hilarious gift guaranteed to make your friends laugh! Order yours today!

https://tru.news/faucielf