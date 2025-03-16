Healing from narcissistic abuse - a 6 minute guided audio mediation

This 6-minute meditation is designed to help individuals heal from the emotional scars of narcissistic abuse. It gently guides you through a process of grounding, acknowledging pain, releasing negative emotions, and reaffirming your self-worth. The meditation begins with deep breathing and grounding exercises to help you feel present and centered. It then invites you to acknowledge the emotional pain you've experienced without judgment, allowing you to release those feelings. As you imagine letting go of the hurt, the meditation encourages you to visualize these emotions being washed away in a peaceful river, bringing a sense of relief and lightness. The session emphasizes affirmations of self-worth, reminding you that you are deserving of love, respect, and peace. It also fosters self-compassion, allowing you to heal with kindness and understanding toward yourself. The meditation concludes by helping you embrace your inner strength, reaffirming that you are healing and whole. This meditation offers a supportive space to reclaim your peace, letting go of the past and stepping into a future filled with self-love and healing.