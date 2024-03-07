A Reminder of the Susan Rice Lies - All in the name of 'DEMOnCRACY'

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A Reminder of the Susan Rice Lies.
Rice served as a foreign policy advisor to Democratic presidential nominees Michael Dukakis, John Kerry, and Barack Obama. After President Obama won the 2008 presidential election, Rice was nominated and confirmed as Ambassador to the United Nations in 2009. In 2013, she became the National Security Advisor under President Obama.