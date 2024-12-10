BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
US General Eric Smith states the main reason why the US will prevail over China
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
191 views • 6 months ago

 US General Eric Smith states the main reason why the US will prevail over China. 

🐻 Who's gonna tell him where that iPhone was assembled..? 

Adding: 

Grossi announced that a drone attack targeted a vehicle carrying IAEA experts on the road to the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant on Tuesday. According to him, "there were no casualties," but the vehicle sustained significant damage (photo). 

Earlier, the Russian Ministry of Defense had stated that in order to ensure the safe rotation of IAEA observers at the ZNPP, a ceasefire regime had been declared along the entire route of the inspectors, which was strictly adhered to by Russian military personnel. 

"One of the IAEA team's vehicles was attacked with a drone on Ukrainian territory. Fortunately, there were no casualties, and our staff is safe. The rotation has been completed," Grossi noted in a video, which also showed a photo of the damaged vehicle.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
