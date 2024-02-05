© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Vaccinated Harm Others Through ‘Shedding’ Pfizer Documents Prove It
Over the last three years, a number of different independent researchers have confirmed that the vaccinated become super-spreaders and that their presence in close quarters is enough to transmit the spike protein and/or other toxic substances at the nanometre-level because these things can enter the skin as a gas. The vaccinated can injure or cause very serious adverse effects to people in their surroundings. Breathing, a handshake, a hug… are enough. Pfizer’s documents confirm what researchers have been denouncing the whole time.