© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
They just gave President Trump subpoena power. Bernie Kerik with Sebastian Gorka
Sebastian talks to former NYPD commissioner Bernie Kerik about how the January 6th trial of President Trump could be effortlessly turned into a platform for re-litigating voter fraud in 2020.
Tune in to America First with Sebastian Gorka, Weekdays 3PM-6PM EST.
Check out our store: https://sebgorkastore.myshopify.com/
Subscribe to the America First podcast on iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/america-first-with-sebastian-gorka-podcast/id1451874289
Follow Sebastian Gorka on Twitter: https://twitter.com/SebGorka
Visit https://SebGorka.com for more!