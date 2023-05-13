© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://gettr.com/post/p2gutzcbff0
5/10/2023【Happy Birthday To Miles Guo】Fellow Fighter Qingcheng: I should be grateful to Mr. Miles Guo’s mother for giving us brother Miles, a fearless warrior who’s leading us to take down the CCP!
#MilesGuo #HappyBirthday #takedowntheCCP #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang
5/10/2023 【遥祝七哥生日快乐】战友清橙：我应该感谢郭妈妈，是她给我们带来七哥这个领着我们灭共的战神！
#郭文贵先生 #生日快乐 #消灭中共 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平