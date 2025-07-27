© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jul 27, 2025 Daniel Davis Deep Dive Audio Podcasts
Col Doug Macgregor criticizes Ukrainian President Zelensky for giving up on fighting corruption, framing his stance as a self-serving message to donors. Ukraine is described as a kleptocracy where significant aid vanishes due to corruption, and Zelensky is portrayed as complicit. The Ukrainian people, the speaker argues, are weary of war and would support a peace deal, but Zelensky is focused on staying in power — likened to Saddam Hussein, who prioritized personal survival over national welfare.
On the battlefield, Russian forces are reportedly making strategic advances, particularly near Pokrovsk, forming potential "cauldrons" (encirclements) that threaten to trap large numbers of Ukrainian troops. With only seven weeks of favorable weather left, Russia is seen as pressing hard to end the war militarily before autumn mud season begins.
The narrative concludes that Russia has abandoned hope for diplomatic resolutions, especially from Washington, and is now pursuing total military victory. It suggests that Russian forces, including elite Chechen and Wagner units, are advancing toward Kyiv with intent to dismantle the Zelensky regime, which is now gripped by fear.
