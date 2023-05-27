We're in the overture now, shock & awe next...

We've been at war with China officially since 2019, according to China, because of the planned communist takeover of the world, America has to go to complete the plan, we've been asleep on this for a while as a whole and who knows if the magical white hats are gonna save us all? I don't, and neither do you! Even if you watch Derek Johnson and laws and orders for war time military occupation, we're still at war! People are dying every day and it's not stopping!

Maybe we should plan on protecting ourselves, like the founders of the nation did, my take on where we are and what to do about it, maybe?

Or don't, your call...