UFOs: Spiritual or Alien? 👽
To break down the issue and discuss how UFOs might actually not be extraterrestrial life but demonic influence, L.A. Marzulli, the author of “Rings of Disclosure,” joins Alex Newman on The Sentinel Report.
Liberty Sentinel
Founded by international journalist Alex Newman, Liberty Sentinel Media produces a variety of radio and TV programming as well as articles and other content. The goal is to expose evildoers, reach people with truth, and activate people to protect all that is good.