Melbourne Freedom Rally 13 July 2024
Lightpath
Lightpath
21 followers
Follow
30 views • 10 months ago

Part 1 of two videos of this Saturday rally, this one covering the action and speeches in Bourke Street Mall. We balanced foothold in the space there with a busker who had paid for his spot. It was a good natured balance. For our part we speak out and help make the passing public aware of gross injustices by our government and our medical institutions. We pray for a just end to this hybrid war that has been going on since the start of Covid, if not before. 

Keywords
freedomgovernmentrallymelbournespeechescovidbuskerhybrid warbourke street mallmedical institutions
