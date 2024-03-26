The London Court has Given the US Gov't Three Weeks to Provide Assurances that Assange's Rights will be Upheld in Court and that he will Not Face the Death Penalty

The London court has given the US government three weeks to provide assurances that Assange's rights will be upheld in court and that he will not face the death penalty.

Assange's wife criticized the London court's decision, demanding assurances from the US government, calling it remarkable.

She also called on Biden to drop charges against the journalist after the London court's verdict.

Additionally, Assange's wife urged the British court to release the founder of WikiLeaks.