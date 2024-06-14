ECOVACS DEEBOT T30S Combo Robot Vacuum and Mop, All-in-One Cleaning Hub, 11000Pa, ZeroTangle Technology, TruEdge Adaptive Edge Mopping, Dual Self-Emptying, Hot Water Mop Washing, Auto-Mop Lifting





About this item Features

[Clean Everything, Effortlessly] The DEEBOT T30S COMBO includes a powerful robot vacuum for floors and a handheld vacuum for other surfaces and facades, all in one docking station. Enjoy a clean home from floor to furniture, effortlessly.

[All-in-One Cleaning Hub] This space-saving design features a bidirectional dust collection system, allowing both vacuums to auto-empty their dustbins into the station's large capacity bag. Plus, it also supports 158℉ hot-water mop washing, hot-air drying and auto water refilling. Ready to tackle any cleaning task, save you time and effort.





[Unbeatable 11000Pa Suction Power] Experience a new level of clean with the DEEBOT T30S. Its powerful 11,000Pa suction, driven by advanced motor and airflow technology, makes cleaning carpets effortless. Enjoy spotless floors throughout your home, without the hassle.





[Dual ZeroTangle Anti-Tangle Technology] Say goodbye to the frustration of detangling hair and debris. Equipped with ZeroTangle technology, DEEBOT T30S COMBO masterfully avoids entanglements of human and pet hair in both the robot vacuum main brush and the handheld one. This breakthrough minimizes maintenance, ensures a smooth, continuous and efficient cleaning.





