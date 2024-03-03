Addiction in Canada with George Glover

DONATE: https://v-kolmedia.kindful.com/





According to Health Canada and the Public Health Agency of Canada data:





// Between 2016 and 2023, Canada saw over 40,000 deaths attributed to opioids.





// Men aged 20 to 59 years were most affected, with many of those deaths involving stimulants.





// There were almost 17,000 stimulant-related poisoning hospitalizations reported in Canada from 2000 to 2023.





// Current estimates are 67,000 deaths per year in Canada directly linked to substance use, with tobacco and alcohol being the leading contributors.





The statistics underscore the importance of addressing substance use disorders and mental illness in tandem, focusing on prevention, treatment, and support systems to mitigate the impacts on individuals and society at large.





This is what we are exploring on this show with our special guest, George Glover.





George has been on the front lines for years, serving those struggling with addictions, their families, and community members who have a heart to help. He now serves as the executive director of Touched by Addiction, which aims to help people from across Canada break the chains of addiction.





Thanks for joining us for this important conversation.





