Red Alert | End Of The Dollar. What are the repercussions of the dollar’s dominance in world's financial system?
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
45 views • 11/04/2023

What empowers control over the world's financial flows? Until recently, it seemed unlikely that some countries would move away from the dollar. However, the U.S. national debt continues to grow, as budget deficits are forcing more and more borrowing. Anna Chapman, along with American, British, and French financial experts, investigates how the U.S. government has accumulated its colossal national debt and at whose expense it maintains its financial stability. "Americans, you know, the economic, political elite, they don't ever believe they have to repay that debt," notes Mark Sleboda, a political analyst. Watch the documentary to gain insights into the workings of the Federal Reserve System and learn about the nations opting to sustain their economies without the US currency.

Keywords
fiat currencygoldoilsilverpetrodollarred alertdebt slaveryglobal slaveryend of the dollarrotschild us swindlephysical moneycentral bankers mafia
