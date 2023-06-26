BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Battle to Protect the Unborn Rages One Year After Death of Roe
9 views • 06/26/2023

On June 24, 2022, the United States Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, removing federal protections for abortion. The decision has resulted in a patchwork of pro-life and pro-death states. While 24 states have enacted some form of abortion restrictions, many others have codified death into law.   

In this episode, we look at how the abortion landscape has changed over the last year, as well as the next front in the battle to protect the most vulnerable of human beings: establishing that unborn babies are persons. Also, The New American senior editor Rebecca Terrell interviews Randall Terry, one of the hardest-fighting pro-life advocates in the land.   

To cap off the show, Steve Bonta and Gary Benoit discuss two forms of popular government: republics and democracies. Don’t miss it.  

To subscribe to The New American, visit TheNewAmerican.com/Subscribe/ 

supreme courtabortiongovernmentunited statespro-liferoe v wadedemocraciesrepublics
