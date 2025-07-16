© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tony Blinken says it's a great thing Ukrainians are doing the dying, & not Europeans or Americans.
Adding:
🇷🇺💥🇺🇦 Following overnight strikes on Kharkov, a major administrative building belonging to a Ukrainian company specializing in aircraft and helicopter development has caught fire, according to German tabloid Bild.
Adding:
According to the Polish Foreign Minister Sikorski, one of the strikes in Vinnitsa was on the Polish Barlinek plant