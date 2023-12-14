Memantine: A non-nootropic NMDA biohack for resetting tolerance

Memantine is an NMDA antagonist specifically with a novel mechanism that can be profoundly helpful for those with broken brains or those who need to reset their tolerance to other performance enhancers. I don't consider it a Nootropic nor would I recommend it highly to most Biohackers. Discussed...

0:56 Scientific Research

1:20 Vs Alzheimer's

3:00 Dementia

3:56 Bipolar Disorder

6:00 Social Smart Drug

8:14 Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder

9:00 Depression

10:48 Mood Enhancer

12:50 Schizophrenia

13:47 Tolerance Reset

14:59 Kratom

15:52 Opioid Withdrawal

16:20 Mechanism of Action

18:51 Experiential

21:09 Usage & Dosage

23:00 Side Effects

24:18 Risk Grade

25:42 Conclusion





Read Memantine meta-analysis 📑 All Science References & Sources

http://www.limitlessmindset.com/nootropic-ingredients/324-memantine

Order 💲 MEMANTINE

CANON (Namenda) https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Memantine

Pharma-Grade https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Memantine-USA





