Red Carpet Premiere — No Farmers No Food: Will You Eat the Bugs?

About the documentary "No Farmers No Food: Will You Eat the Bugs?":
This documentary reveals the untold stories of farmers forced out of business and exposes the hidden agenda behind “green policies” that are pushing people to eat bugs, a global food crisis ignored by the world’s media.
To Watch the Full Documentary: https://ept.ms/46chEWE