The Cradle and the Cross
The Berean Call
The Berean Call
21 views • 03/30/2024

December 1992 Newsletter by Dave Hunt


On our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/content/cradle-cross-original


Our main website: www.thebereancall.org

Store: store.thebereancall.org

Download our app: www.thebereancall.org/app

In-depth research on a variety of Bible topics: https://www.thebereancall.org/topics

Sign up for our email updates: https://www.thebereancall.org/subscribe


Christ's birth and the details of His life, death and resurrection were foretold centuries before by the Hebrew prophets. No such prophecies preceded the births of Buddha, Confucius, Muhammad, et al. Biblical prophecy fulfilled is the most powerful persuader we have. Paul used it in converting the lost and turned the world of his day upside down. So should we.

bibleeasterchristmasdave huntberean call
