Prophecy for a Future President Perry Stone

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Perry Stone
May 31, 2023
Hear Perry detail the day he personally met and predicted the rise of a future US President at the Western Wall Plaza!
#perrystone #prophecy #mannafest
Perry Stone or anyone from our ministry will never comment on YouTube asking for money. If you see someone do this, it is a SCAM, and please report to YouTube directly. Thank you!
PSM Website: https://perrystone.org/
PSTV: https://perrystone.tv/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/perrystonevoe/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/perrystonevoe
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YZ6WzBzv-Zo