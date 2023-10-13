Truth demands our attention; it cannot be silenced.

Brad Wylder (Canadian newscaster from WUCN)

Facebook-https://www.facebook.com/people/Brad-Wylder/100084488425555/?paipv=0&eav=AfbNfn-pqMGpZsAWZHJsWFgtk223mleD6xBv6Db0fr5OUd8oIwN4bhNvnGHz3w1InaU&_rdr

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/WakeUpCanadaNews

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hYex11Fg0KKm/





Unmasking The Trans Movement

Revealing the Truth. Protecting The Most Vulnerable Among Us.

Website: https://unmaskingthetransmovement.com/







Brad has had a career in Broadcasting and Journalism for over 30 years. From Radio to TV, he has provided a wide variety of stories both on/off the air and camera from across Western Canada.

Brad has also been published several times including special interest stories and articles to hard hitting news. His investigative efforts are relentless with a constant drive to get answers, truth and facts!







National Wastewater Surveillance System NWSS) https://www.cdc.gov/nwss/wastewater-surveillance.html#:~:text=Wastewater%20surveillance%20captures%20presence%20of,or%20decreasing%20in%20a%20sewershed.

Wastewater surveillance captures the presence of SARS-CoV-2 shed by people with and without symptoms. By measuring SARS-CoV-2 levels in untreated wastewater over time, public health officials can determine if infections are increasing or decreasing in a sewershed.

Register to vote… https://registertovote.ca.gov/







"Doctor" tells us to get the new shot.

https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=1424543768103139





Brad Wylder from WUCN "Wake Up Canada News"

https://youtu.be/EjYrhVkf2m4?si=vGrXvSWxdQjYv5_r







The Do Not Talk website and store.

https://www.do-not-talk.com





Help contribute to the Do Not Talk channel Give Send Go Fund Raising: https://givesendgo.com/G3F3W





Buy American, support American.

https://www.tomahawkswitch.com/charlee





Video:

Rumble: https://www.rumble.com/donottalk

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@donottalk

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/donottalk

Gab: https://gab.com/donottalk

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@DoNotTalk:6







Podcast sites:

iHeart: https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-charlee-simons-presents-do-96898396/

Buzzsprouts: https://donottalk.buzzsprout.com/

Podbean: https://donottalk.podbean.com/





Social Media:

X: https://twitter.com/DoNotTalkCS

Locals: notalk.locals.com

Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/do_not_talk

Truth Social: @DONOTTALK

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/donottalk/





CharLee email: [email protected]

[email protected]

Kirk email: [email protected]

[email protected]