U.S. Court Denies Nike’s Motion to Dismiss COVID Injection Lawsuit! – Emerald Robinson

(Aug 11, 2023) Good News! Leslie Manookian of Health Freedom Defense Fund provides an update on her lawsuit against Nike. They are seeking damages and Nike doesn’t have a leg to stand on!
Health Freedom Defense Fund: https://healthfreedomdefense.org/
Nike case updates: https://healthfreedomdefense.org/hfdf-lawsuits/kerkering-thibodo-and-rozwadowska-v-nike-inc/
The Absolute Truth with Emerald Robinson: https://rumble.com/v36m912-u.s.-court-denies-nikes-motion-to-dismiss-vaccine-lawsuit.html