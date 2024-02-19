Precious Metals Redpills?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
President Trump introduced a new line of signature shoes — golden sneakers — right after the Sterling (Virginia) explosion.
Signals re: precious metals? Who knows.
Some of DJT’s comms are aimed at the bad guys; others are for us.
The numbers associated with these stories are interesting. I’ll just leave that there.
Got bullion? This wouldn’t be the worst take-home message regardless of what that’s about.
The full webcast is linked below.
Bannon’s War Room | President Trump Gives Speech At Sneaker Con (17 February 2024)
https://rumble.com/v4dzugu-live-president-trump-gives-speech-in-pennsylvania.html