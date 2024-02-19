Precious Metals Redpills?

President Trump introduced a new line of signature shoes — golden sneakers — right after the Sterling (Virginia) explosion.

Signals re: precious metals? Who knows.

Some of DJT’s comms are aimed at the bad guys; others are for us.

The numbers associated with these stories are interesting. I’ll just leave that there.

Got bullion? This wouldn’t be the worst take-home message regardless of what that’s about.





The full webcast is linked below.





Bannon’s War Room | President Trump Gives Speech At Sneaker Con (17 February 2024)

https://rumble.com/v4dzugu-live-president-trump-gives-speech-in-pennsylvania.html