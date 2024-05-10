🧠📈 Mental Health Comorbidities: Unveiling Trends and Insights 💥

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🤔What's the latest on mental health conditions? Are OCD or self-harm on the rise? 🔄
👩 🤝Dive into the world of comorbidities, where individuals experience multiple mental health disorders with Elisabeth O’Rourke, Ph.D., the Site Director for MindWell Psychology’s Albany. 🧠
💬 She explains Anxiety and depression often walk hand in hand.
🤔But what else is emerging alongside anxiety?
⚡️ OCD cases, particularly related to cleanliness and contamination, are on the rise. PTSD and trauma-related disorders are prevalent too. 🧼💔
😮 ADHD is another significant player in the mix. Overall, there's a growing trend toward more specific diagnoses across the board. 🧠✨
💡 Let's delve deeper into mental health comorbidities and uncover the insights shaping our understanding.
