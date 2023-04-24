© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Welcome To Proverbs Club.Red Wine Sparkling In Your Cup.
Proverbs 23:31 (NIV).
31) Do not gaze at wine when it is red,
when it sparkles in the cup,
when it goes down smoothly!
Proverbs Club Commentary.
Be aware of the strength of the alcohol you drink.
This verse allows for the consumption of alcohol,
while warning to drink in moderation.
