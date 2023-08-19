Todd Coconato Show I Special Guest Pastor Artur Pawlowski

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Special Guest Pastor Artur Pawlowski joins Pastor Todd to discuss his current legal battles, his arrest during Canadian trucker convoy protests, governmental tyranny, and much more!
www.streetchurch.ca
----------------------------------------
To Give: www.ToddCoconato.com/give
New Book: www.PastorToddBook.com
Website: www.PastorTodd.org
Church website: www.RRCNashville.org