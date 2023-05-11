Concealed Carry During SHTF with Survival Dispatch

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
For $20 off your next ammo purchase, go to https://ammo.com/youtube (a special deal for our viewers)!
YouTube: @survivaldispatch
Website: https://survivaldispatch.com/
Here at Ammo.com, we always encourage our listeners to carry a personal protection firearm (CCW) whenever possible and legal to do so. However, in our every changing world, the potential for a disaster or SHTF scenario seem to be growing exponentially by the day.
From EMP strikes, to nuclear war, societal breakdown, an economic collapse, or even just a natural disaster, the potential for a life-threatening situation seems to be constantly around us.
On this episode of the Ammunition Guides Podcast, we have a special guest join us: Chris Heaven, the CEO of Survival Dispatch. In this podcast, we cover the pros and cons of concealed carry vs open carry during any SHTF scenario and real-life examples of what Chris has experienced in his own life.
If you aren't subscribed to Survival Dispatch, make sure to check them out:
YouTube: @survivaldispatch
Website: https://survivaldispatch.com/
#shtf
#preparedness
#concealedcarry