The Battle Increases: NASA Employees, A Megachurch Pastor and Milk-Fed Christians

August 1st, 2017

In this episode of Prophecy Quake, we will look at the growing war over the "rightly divided" truth of the Bible in the world and in the church. Jesus warned us that persecution would arise over the Word of God. Revelation reveals that many will be martyrs for Jesus Christ for the Word of God. Sadly, some of the most deceived people are Christians and some of the worst attacks come from other Christians who have no idea what they are talking about. In just the past couple of weeks, some NASA employees, a megachurch pastor, and various uniformed Christians have been on the attack. But the Word of God stands true no matter what they want to say or believe. Wisdom will be justified in the end.