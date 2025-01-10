© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Source: https://lokiluck03.podbean.com/e/ep-1802-father-of-gonzalo-lira-seeks-human-rights-attorney/
I've done a rant & narrated this article:
* EXCLUSIVE: Father of Gonzalo Lira Seeks Human Rights Attorney in Quest for Justice for His Son’s “Horrible Assassination” by Biden and Zelensky’s Regime
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/01/exclusive-father-gonzalo-lira-now-seeks-justice-assassination/
** Real Free News
** New World Order Pawns Orchestrate American Chaos with Their Incompetence and Maliciousness
https://www.brighteon.com/cabce3e9-61b1-4779-9f93-bedf3d3bb249
