I've Been Hacked Big Time

I was hacked big time I have lost my Google account and everything in it that spans about 15 years. I don't know how they got my password but once they got the password the First they did was change my password and then they changed my bank account and then they changed my second email so I couldn't take any email when I wanted to changed my password. Now I'm still assessing the damage and I cannot use my Gmail account at all and I'm too afraid to start another one because they have everything under control. Will I learned one lesson keep my password secure but in this world of AI I don't think I can I don't know really how.





















