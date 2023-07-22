BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Melbourne Rally 22 July 2023 Police Harassment
Lightpath
Lightpath
07/22/2023

We entered Bourke Street Mall down the hill from Parliament House and settled in for a few speeches. For some obscure reason, the Police, most of them high ranking, decided to isolate and arrest one of our own. This is the uncut video sequence from the Bible reading of John 1: 1-5, acknowledging God's power in our midst, all the way through to where all fifteen Police offices try to melt away under the severe scrutiny of the public gaze. They wouldn't see it this way on TV. A real 'shift' happened in our consciousness and in the consciousness of the hundreds of shoppers, many of whom also recorded the stand-over intimidation. It became obvious that the Police had overreached and had to completely retreat from what they did plus allow Matt to rejoin us. Everybody was raised to a new level of spiritual understanding as a result. Praise God. 

Keywords
retreatgodpowerarrestpoliceconsciousnessbible readingisolateparliament houseshoppersbourke street mallhigh rankinguncut videofifteen policemelt awaypublic gazeoverreachedspiritual understanding
