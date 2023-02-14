BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Alex Jones Full Show 2/14/23 Russia Launches New Offensive
Polyxena Lobkovice
Polyxena Lobkovice
1106 followers
Follow
50 views • 02/15/2023

TUESDAY EMERGENCY BROADCAST: Russia Launches New Offensive While Pentagon Continues to Hype UFO Invasion – FULL SHOW 02/14/23
The Alex Jones Show
Published on Feb 14, 2023
Alex Jones is LIVE right now & taking YOUR calls to deliver full-spectrum coverage of breaking news and exclusive information the globalists DO NOT want you to hear! Tune in to hear the hard truths of the publicly announced global takeover! The information war is now more vital than ever! Alex Jones lays out the hard truths of the publicly announced global takeover: Under the guise of national security and ecological stewardship, globalists have installed an infrastructure of TYRANNY that has been accepted by the masses! The war for your mind has been exposed! But the blueprint to defeat the NWO is here! Order Alex Jones' new book about The Great Reset before it's too late!  https://www.amazon.com/Great-Reset-War-World/dp/1510774041 

Keywords
trumpalex jonesrussiavaccinebidenputindepopulationfaucimodernapfizerklaus schwabmaria orsic
