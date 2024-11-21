ZOOLOGIST ADAM BRITTON GUILTY OF BESTIALITY 🙀 ANIMAL ABUSE & POSSESSING CHILD EXPLOITATIVE MATERIAL

The BBC is literally never going to recover from this.





A renowned zoologist has pleaded guilty to dozens of sickening charges including animal cruelty, bestiality and possession of child exploitation material.





Darwin crocodile expert Adam Robert Corden Britton, 52, was unmasked as the serial animal abuser in the Northern Territory Supreme Court on Monday.





His name had previously been suppressed from the public due to the depravity of his crimes, which threatened his right to a fair trial, the NT News reported.





#zoologist #adambritton #news





