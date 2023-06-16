FBI Fights To Keep Warrantless Surveillance Powers Controversial: FISA Section 702 Set To EXPIRE

Stew Peters Show





June 15, 2023





Section 702 of FISA is up for renewal this year and Congress must let it expire.

Colonel Rob Maness, host of the Rob Mannes show, is here to talk about the surveillance state and how they are violating American’s rights on a daily basis.

The power of incumbency is very strong and it allows corrupt members of Congress to keep getting re-elected cycle after cycle.

The corrupt members of Congress protect the surveillance state which continues to illegally spy on the world.

Section 702 was passed in the wake of the September 11th attacks.

It should have never been passed and this year all the Republican controlled House of Representatives have to do is nothing and it will expire.

However, this is not likely because the intelligence state has amassed great power and they hold it above the heads of elected officials.

State governors need to kick the FBI and DOJ offices out of their border and tell them they are no longer allowed to operate there because they are not fairly and equally applying the laws.

The American people must resist the rainbow pride movement and the only way to stop these freaks is to apply public pressure.

Laughlin Air Force base has scheduled a Pride parade through base housing to target military families and children.

This is part of a plan to eventually make it legal for grown men to have sex with children.

The FBI has taken the power that Congress has given them and used it against innocent Americans.

Americans have the right to call for the abolition of government and demand a new government that protects our rights.

Congress must refuse to authorize this tyranny and restore freedom and liberty.

Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!

Keep us FREE and ON THE AIR! SUPPORT THE SPONSORS Below!

Protect your retirement, Visit our friends at Goldco! Call 855-706-GOLD or visit https://goldco.com/stew

Get High Quality Prepper Food, NOW with $100 Buckets! Use Promocode STEW for Big Discounts at https://HeavensHarvest.com

Taxation is THEFT! Never again voluntarily pay the Washington D.C. Swamp, legally and safely, GUARANTEED when you attend Freedom Law School! Visit: https://FreedomLawSchool.org

Gun Holsters, BIG SALE! Just go to https://www.vnsh.com/stew and get $50 OFF!

Clean up your AIR with these high quality air filtration systems, and protect yourself from shedding: https://thetriadaer.com/

Support anti-vax activism, free clinic care, and MANLY products like IGF1 visit:https://Vaccine-Police.com

Check out https://nootopia.com/StewPeters for help increasing your mental & physical strength to battle the deep-state's KRYPTONITE plot against Americans!

Magnesium is VITAL for sleep and stress, Get high quality magnesium and support the show with using Promocode STEWPETERS10: https://magbreakthrough.com/stewpeters

High Quality CBD, Check out: https://kuribl.com/ Use Promocode STEW20 for 20% off your order or premium CBD!

Protect yourself from Spike Proteins by getting the protocol: https://spikeprotocol.com

Doctors appointments, with REAL Doctors that care, let them know Stew sent you at https://heroicdoctors.com

Antarctic krill Oil is a lifesaver, FIX your swollen feet today at https://stopswollenfeet.com

Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://www.stewpeters.com/subscribe/

Follow Stew on Gab: https://gab.com/RealStewPeters

See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.com

https://www.givesendgo.com/defendlauren





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2ufwrg-fbi-fights-to-keep-warrantless-surveillance-powers-controversial-fisa-secti.html