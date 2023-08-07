© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
2023.08.03 Ava on Grant Stinchfield Show
A CCP-linked unauthorized biological laboratory was discovered in Reedley, California, where the U.S. health department found many different kinds of viruses there besides the COVID-19 coronavirus.
在加州 Reedley, 发现了一个未经授权的和中共有关系的生物实验室，卫生部门在那里发现除新冠病毒之外许多不同种类的病毒
