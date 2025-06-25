CTP (20250626 S3EJunSpecial8) Scott Homan on Cults BTS/SP Video

CTP S3EJunSpecial8 43m 05s before audio editing

CTP (S3EJunSpecial8) Escaping Cult Control

Our conversation with documentary filmmaker Scott Holman delves into the intersection of creativity, religious control systems, and the healing power of artistic expression after escaping cult environments.

• Born and raised in northern Wisconsin, Scott began his creative journey as a musician in the 1990s

• Studied photography and film in Minneapolis before focusing on documentary filmmaking

• Created "Witness Underground," documenting artists who escaped Jehovah's Witnesses and processed trauma through music

• Explains the BITE model (Behavior, Information, Thought, Emotion control) used by cults to manipulate members

• Discusses "bounded choice" - the illusion of freedom within predetermined options set by group leaders

• Shares personal experience with religious control as his parents joined Jehovah's Witnesses during his childhood

• Highlights financial incentives that corrupt religious organizations (JWs generate billions annually from literature sales)

• Emphasizes the distinction between genuine faith and harmful controlling systems

• Advocates for using art as therapy to process trauma after leaving high-control groups

• Premiered "Witness Underground" at nine film festivals including the DeCult conference in New Zealand

Watch "Witness Underground" on Amazon, Apple TV, YouTube Movies, Tubi TV, or at witnessunderground.com.

