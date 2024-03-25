BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Cacao nibs, an antioxidant-rich superfood
Groovy Bee
Groovy BeeCheckmark Icon
259 views • 03/25/2024

Cacao nibs are pure cacao beans (or seeds) that are chopped or broken into very small pieces. The nibs come from the Theobroma cacao tree and they taste bitter and a little chocolatey.


Cacao nibs contain plenty of nutrients and powerful plant compounds that offer many benefits. When you eat cacao nibs, you are essentially eating 100% cacao beans.


Cacao nibs are one of the most concentrated sources of over 500 unique polyphenols, which naturally occur in plants. They also contain essential minerals like copper, iron, magnesium, manganese, phosphorus and zinc.


The next time you’re craving chocolate, snack on healthy, raw cacao nibs instead. Groovy Bee Organic Raw Cacao Nibs from the Groovy Bee Store are free of harmful preservatives, additives or stabilizers.


