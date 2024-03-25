Cacao nibs, an antioxidant-rich superfood

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Cacao nibs are pure cacao beans (or seeds) that are chopped or broken into very small pieces. The nibs come from the Theobroma cacao tree and they taste bitter and a little chocolatey.
Cacao nibs contain plenty of nutrients and powerful plant compounds that offer many benefits. When you eat cacao nibs, you are essentially eating 100% cacao beans.
Cacao nibs are one of the most concentrated sources of over 500 unique polyphenols, which naturally occur in plants. They also contain essential minerals like copper, iron, magnesium, manganese, phosphorus and zinc.
The next time you’re craving chocolate, snack on healthy, raw cacao nibs instead. Groovy Bee Organic Raw Cacao Nibs from the Groovy Bee Store are free of harmful preservatives, additives or stabilizers.
Shop at GroovyBee.com