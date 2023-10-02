EPOCH TV | Biden Family Bank Records Subpoenaed as Impeachment Inquiry Heats Up

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
EPOCH TV | Crossroads with Joshua Philipp
Biden Family Bank Records Subpoenaed as Impeachment Inquiry Heats Up
🔵 Watch the full episode HERE 👉https://ept.ms/BidenBankRecords_YT
The impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden has officially begun. The first hearing was held Thursday. House investigators laid out the evidence to justify the inquiry. But what was likely the most consequential part of this came right after the hearing: an announcement on the next step. They’re going after the bank records of Hunter Biden and of President Biden’s brother, James Biden.
We’ll discuss more in this episode of Crossroads.
🔴 Watch the New Special Report "The Capitol Hill Tapes" 👉 https://bit.ly/J6Tapes
Limited Time Special: Watch all episodes of Crossroads for just 25 cents! Click here: https://ept.ms/JoshSale