GOP lawmaker pushes to cut Biden official’s salary to $1

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, tells 'Your World' why he is proposing an amendment that would reduce DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas' salary to $1 due to his handling of the border crisis. #foxnews #fox
Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more update
Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html