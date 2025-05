Brighteon Broadcast News, May 1, 2024 – Treasonous Congress funds BILLIONS for Middle East INVASION CAMPS to overrun America’s cities

- US Congress's foreign aid package sets up #invasion camps for mass migration. (0:03)

- Suicide pact: Energy policies in Western countries, #coal plant shutdowns and Russian gas restrictions. (9:56)

- US Congress threatens ICC over arrest warrant for #Netanyahu, to cover up #genocide. (15:25)

- Government #corruption and abuse of power. (31:34)

- US #dollar collapse and strategies to preserve assets. (36:18)

- Free speech platform Brighteon.io as an emergency broadcast channel. (41:13)

- Film "17 Miles" from Brighteon Films. (49:23)

- Illegal immigration and its impact on society. (54:11)

- Filmmaking and faith. (1:01:39)

- Food sustainability and the #depopulation agenda. (1:05:10)

- Filmmaking with Bob Denney and Mike Adams. (1:12:29)

- Preserving human knowledge via AI language models. (1:23:57)





