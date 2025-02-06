For All Have Sinned Morning Manna - Feb 6, 2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Rick and Doc discuss how Romans 3:21–26 reveals God’s righteousness through faith, apart from the law, highlighting the pivotal “but now” shift that appears throughout Scripture. They emphasize that all humanity has sinned and thus stands in need of justification. The doctrine of imputation is explained as an accounting term where Christ’s righteousness is credited to believers’ accounts solely by grace. This underscores that salvation is completely a work of God, not dependent on human effort. Rick shares a personal story about struggling to accept God’s blessings, illustrating how we often feel unworthy of grace. They conclude that faith in Christ is the only path to receive God’s righteousness, supported by numerous “but now” references throughout the New Testament.
Topics Covered
- Universal nature of sin and humanity’s need for salvation
- Justification by faith, not by works of the law
- God’s righteousness as a free gift of grace
- Imputation of Christ’s righteousness
- The atoning sacrifice of Jesus and the payment of our sin debt
- Receiving God’s blessings despite feeling unworthy
Scripture References
- Romans 3:21 – “But now the righteousness of God without the law is manifested”
- Romans 3:22 – “Even the righteousness of God which is by faith of Jesus Christ unto all and upon all them that believe”
- Romans 3:23 – “For all have sinned, and come short of the glory of God”
- Romans 3:24 – “Being justified freely by his grace through the redemption that is in Christ Jesus”
- Romans 3:25 – “Whom God hath set forth to be a propitiation through faith in his blood”
- Romans 3:26 – “To declare, I say, at this time his righteousness”
Additional Scriptures for “But Now”
- Romans 16:25–26 – “The mystery… is made manifest”
- Acts 17:30 – “But now commandeth all men every where to repent”
- Galatians 3:23 – “Kept under the law, shut up unto the faith”
- Galatians 3:25 – “But after that faith is come, we are no longer under a schoolmaster”
- Galatians 4:3–4 – “When the fulness of the time was come, God sent forth his Son”
- Ephesians 1:10 – “In the dispensation of the fulness of times”
- Ephesians 2:12–13 – “But now in Christ Jesus ye who sometimes were far off are made nigh”
- Colossians 1:21 – “Yet now hath he reconciled”
- Colossians 1:26 – “The mystery… but now is made manifest to his saints”
- 1 Timothy 2:6 – “Who gave himself a ransom for all”
- 2 Timothy 1:10 – “But is now made manifest by the appearing of our Saviour Jesus Christ”
- Hebrews 1:1 – “God… spake in time past unto the fathers by the prophets”
- 1 Peter 1:20 – “Who verily was foreordained… but was manifest in these last times for you”